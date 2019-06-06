06 Jun 2019

IOM South Sudan Rapid Response Fund 2019 | Quarter 1 Report

Report
from International Organization for Migration
Published on 06 Jun 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (1.59 MB)

Overview

Through the support from the Office of U.S. Foreign Disaster Assistance (OFDA/USAID), the Rapid Response Fund (RRF) provides sub-grants to international and national nongovernmental organizations (I/NNGOs) to rapidly respond to natural and man-made disasters in all ten states of South Sudan and Abyei Administrative Area. The RRF aims to support the needs of the most vulnerable internally displaced persons (IDPs), host communities, and returnees by providing a quick and flexible funding mechanism for I/NNGOs to deliver effective and needs-based humanitarian aid. The RRF funds partners in eight different sectors:

International Organization for Migration:
Copyright © IOM. All rights reserved.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Recommended reading - more ways to find related content, ‘most-read’ and ‘must read’ reports

The number of reports published on ReliefWeb recently passed another milestone: 750,000.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.