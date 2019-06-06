IOM South Sudan Rapid Response Fund 2019 | Quarter 1 Report

Overview

Through the support from the Office of U.S. Foreign Disaster Assistance (OFDA/USAID), the Rapid Response Fund (RRF) provides sub-grants to international and national nongovernmental organizations (I/NNGOs) to rapidly respond to natural and man-made disasters in all ten states of South Sudan and Abyei Administrative Area. The RRF aims to support the needs of the most vulnerable internally displaced persons (IDPs), host communities, and returnees by providing a quick and flexible funding mechanism for I/NNGOs to deliver effective and needs-based humanitarian aid. The RRF funds partners in eight different sectors: