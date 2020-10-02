IOM South Sudan Protection and Gender-Based Violence 2020 | Quarter 2 Report

288 individuals attending protection,

GBV and PSEA capacity building - 163 men and 125 women

110 women and persons with disabilities engaged in empowerment activities

118 individuals provided with protection assistance

7,514 individuals reached with protection & GBV awareness messages

Overview

During this quarter, IOM’s Protection and Gender-Based Violence (GBV) team continue to support IOM’s humanitarian sector response in mainstreaming protection, PSEA, gender equality, and GBV considerations. IOM also continue to provide targeted protection assistance, undertake activities for GBV response and prevention, and the inclusion of persons with disabilities.