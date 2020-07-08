IOM South Sudan Protection and Gender-Based Violence 2020 | Quarter 1 Report

248 persons attending protection, GBV and PSEA capacity building - 153 men and 95 women

73 women persons with disabilities engaged in empowerment activities

5,908 persons reached with protection & GBV awareness messages

Overview

During quarter one, IOM’s Protection and Gender-Based Violence (GBV) team continued to support IOM’s humanitarian sector response to mainstream protection, protection from sexual exploitation and abuse (PSEA), gender equality, and provided targeted protection assistance and activities for response and prevention of GBV and inclusion of people with disabilities.