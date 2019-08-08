IOM South Sudan Protection and Gender-Based Violence 2019 | Quarter 2 Report

427 persons attending protection, GBV and PSEA capacity building - 288 men and 112 women

9 women attending capacity building for targeted protection assistance

3,560 persons reached with GBV awareness messages through dialogues and dramas

Overview

IOM South Sudan participated in the “Lessons on Promoting Dignity,

Safety, Health and Privacy” workshop hosted as a joint-initiative by IOM and UNICEF with the global Gender-Based Violence Area of Responsibility (GBV AoR), Shelter Cluster, Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) Cluster and the Camp Coordination and Camp Management (CCCM) Cluster. In this global workshop, IOM contributed to the review and learning from humanitarian responses that are working to promote gender-based violence risk reduction and women’s participation. In South Sudan, IOM supported the WASH Cluster to build the capacity of members on women’s participation and empowerment to support the application of the Accountability to Affected Populations guidance.

For GBV prevention and response, IOM conducted a five-day training on Interagency GBV Case Management Guidelines for GBV and Child Protection agencies in Kapoeta, Eastern Equatoria. In Juba, IOM and the national partner organization Active Youth Agency continued to strengthen work to address harmful social norms at the root of GBV through individual behaviour change and community awareness approaches.

In June, IOM partnered with Humanity Inclusion to train IOM staff and humanitarian partners operating in the Malakal protection of civilians (PoC) site on disability inclusion, and ways on improving targeted protection assistance to persons with disability supporting the need for the twin approach which requires mainstreaming as well as targeted assistance