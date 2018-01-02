IOM South Sudan: National MHPSS Coordination Group | Quarterly Update - Q3 July - September 2017

In August MHPSS CG delivered a two-day training on Inclusive Psychosocial Support for 25 MHPSS partners, including national non-governmental organizations, in Juba. The training provided activities and tips to ensure inclusion of persons with disabilities including those with mental health problems in humanitarian programming.

From 29 August to 1 September MHPSS CG conducted the first roll-out of the Clinical Management of Mental, Neurological and Substance Use Conditions in Humanitarian Emergencies (mhGAP-HIG). Fifteen Primary Health Care workers including clinical officers, nurses, nurse assistance, midwifes, and laboratory and pharmacy assistants were trained on how to identify and manage mild to moderate mental health cases and in Juba. WHO is providing clinical supervision and continuing technical support. mhGAP-HIG aims to fill the gap in mental health service provision by integrating MHPSS services in primary health care.