IOM South Sudan: National MHPSS Coordination Group | Quarterly Update - Q3 July - September 2017
OVERVIEW
IOM South Sudan’s Mental Health and Psychological Support (MHPSS) is a co-lead of the National MHPSS Coordination Group (CG). The National MHPSS CG serves as the main coordinating body for MHPSS response in South Sudan. MHPSS CG supports local MHPSS working groups and liaises with related entities such as Health and Protection Clusters, Child Protection and Gender Based Violence Sub-Clusters, and relevant government structures. The Working Group also organizes trainings and capacity building activities for national and international partners.
HIGHLIGHTS
In August MHPSS CG delivered a two-day training on Inclusive Psychosocial Support for 25 MHPSS partners, including national non-governmental organizations, in Juba. The training provided activities and tips to ensure inclusion of persons with disabilities including those with mental health problems in humanitarian programming.
From 29 August to 1 September MHPSS CG conducted the first roll-out of the Clinical Management of Mental, Neurological and Substance Use Conditions in Humanitarian Emergencies (mhGAP-HIG). Fifteen Primary Health Care workers including clinical officers, nurses, nurse assistance, midwifes, and laboratory and pharmacy assistants were trained on how to identify and manage mild to moderate mental health cases and in Juba. WHO is providing clinical supervision and continuing technical support. mhGAP-HIG aims to fill the gap in mental health service provision by integrating MHPSS services in primary health care.
