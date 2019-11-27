IOM South Sudan Monthly Update - October 2019

Monthly Highlights

64,236 individuals attended and received MHPSS services in Western Bahr el Ghazal, Upper Nile and Unity

155,562 internally displaced persons (IDPs) received Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) services at the PoC sites in Bentiu, Malakal, and Wau

56,197 individuals were reached with health promotion messages

SITUATION OVERVIEW

Livestock-related conflict and other localized clashes continued throughout different pockets of the country.

At the same time, unusually heavy rainfalls have led to flooding in multiple locations, affecting close to 1 million people. IOM has supported the flood response, including through the provision of WASH and S/NFI items through the Core Pipeline for partners to distribute to flood affected populations.

Despite some delays, the peace process continued to advance between the government and opposition groups, with signatories to the peace agreement meeting in Juba to discuss progress towards the implementation of the Revitalized Agreement on the Resolution of the Conflict in the Republic of South Sudan (R-ARCSS).