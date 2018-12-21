21 Dec 2018

IOM South Sudan Monthly Update - November 2018

Report
from International Organization for Migration
Published on 30 Nov 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (3.85 MB)

SITUATION OVERVIEW

As South Sudan’s peace process develops, the humanitarian situation in the country continues to cause suffering to millions.

On 30 November, Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) released a statement stating that they had treated more than 125 women and girls, who were robbed, beaten and raped over a 10-day period en route to a food distribution site some 15 to 20 kilometers from Bentiu town, Unity primarily on the Nhialdiu and Guit roads. These claims are currently under investigation.

Throughout November, the humanitarian community continued vital Ebola preparedness and prevention activities in South Sudan as the Ebola disease outbreak continues to rapidly spread in Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC).

November Highlights

  • 31,130 people were screened for Ebola Virus Disease (EVD)

  • 98% completion rate for adult learners in IOM’s Functional Adult Literacy (FAL) programme in Abyei

  • 22 staff members trained on fire safety and response in Wau Protection of Civilians (PoC) site in Western Bahr el Ghazal

