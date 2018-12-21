IOM South Sudan Monthly Update - November 2018

SITUATION OVERVIEW

As South Sudan’s peace process develops, the humanitarian situation in the country continues to cause suffering to millions.

On 30 November, Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) released a statement stating that they had treated more than 125 women and girls, who were robbed, beaten and raped over a 10-day period en route to a food distribution site some 15 to 20 kilometers from Bentiu town, Unity primarily on the Nhialdiu and Guit roads. These claims are currently under investigation.

Throughout November, the humanitarian community continued vital Ebola preparedness and prevention activities in South Sudan as the Ebola disease outbreak continues to rapidly spread in Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC).

November Highlights