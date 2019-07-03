03 Jul 2019

IOM South Sudan Monthly Update - May 2019

Report
from International Organization for Migration
Published on 31 May 2019
preview
Download PDF (2.22 MB)

SITUATION OVERVIEW

In May, inter-communal violence continued to displace thousands from Jur River County. IOM continued to coordinate a multi-sectoral emergency response to support the new arrivals including the provision of psychological first aid (PFA), counseling and referral services.

The peace process continued to advance between the Government and opposition groups.

Monthly Highlights

  • IOM established a new PoE EVD screening site in Yei River State

  • Provided training to 9 water management committees on water point maintenance and management to ensure the sustainability of the water sources; and

  • IOM successfully drilled and rehabilitated 65 water sources, which are now providing safe drinking water for 32,500 beneficiaries

EBOLA RESPONSE

IOM continued to carry out EVD preparedness activities due to the ongoing EVD outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. During May, Bori PoE was established and operationalized in Kajo Keji county, Yei River State, which contributed to a 38.41% increase in the number of individuals screened compare to previous month. Currently, IOM is operating 14 active PoE EVD screening sites. During May, a total of 230 travelers were recorded to have non-EVD fever cases and all were referred to the nearest health facility for further assessment and follow up.

International Organization for Migration:
Copyright © IOM. All rights reserved.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Recommended reading - more ways to find related content, ‘most-read’ and ‘must read’ reports

The number of reports published on ReliefWeb recently passed another milestone: 750,000.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.