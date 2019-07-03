IOM South Sudan Monthly Update - May 2019

SITUATION OVERVIEW

In May, inter-communal violence continued to displace thousands from Jur River County. IOM continued to coordinate a multi-sectoral emergency response to support the new arrivals including the provision of psychological first aid (PFA), counseling and referral services.

The peace process continued to advance between the Government and opposition groups.

Monthly Highlights

IOM established a new PoE EVD screening site in Yei River State

Provided training to 9 water management committees on water point maintenance and management to ensure the sustainability of the water sources; and

IOM successfully drilled and rehabilitated 65 water sources, which are now providing safe drinking water for 32,500 beneficiaries

EBOLA RESPONSE

IOM continued to carry out EVD preparedness activities due to the ongoing EVD outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. During May, Bori PoE was established and operationalized in Kajo Keji county, Yei River State, which contributed to a 38.41% increase in the number of individuals screened compare to previous month. Currently, IOM is operating 14 active PoE EVD screening sites. During May, a total of 230 travelers were recorded to have non-EVD fever cases and all were referred to the nearest health facility for further assessment and follow up.