30 Apr 2019

IOM South Sudan Monthly Update - March 2019

Report
from International Organization for Migration
Published on 31 Mar 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (2.86 MB)

SITUATION OVERVIEW

Insecurity and access issues in Tokori continued to impact IOM’s access to key Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) screening sites. Cattle raids also caused conflict in various parts of the country. The inaccessibility caused delays in gathering information from the site, as well as hurdles for delivering services in the areas concerned.

The peace process continued to advance between the Government and opposition groups, with peace celebrations taking place throughout the country.

Monthly Highlights

Assisted voluntary return operation to support 218 internally displaced persons (IDPs) to return to the area of Deim Zuber in the PoCAA in Wau, Western Bahr el Ghazal

IOM disseminated the research finding and key recommendations for the Closing the Gender Gap in WASH study

Deployed two RRT teams to Mayom County and Pibor county to conduct reactive measles vaccination campaigns in response to an ongoing measles outbreak

International Organization for Migration:
Copyright © IOM. All rights reserved.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

From static to dynamic: OCHA’s Situation Reports moving online

OCHA products are designed to help everyone involved in a humanitarian aid operation find the information they need to understand the context, organize an effective response and monitor results.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.