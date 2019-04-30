IOM South Sudan Monthly Update - March 2019

SITUATION OVERVIEW

Insecurity and access issues in Tokori continued to impact IOM’s access to key Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) screening sites. Cattle raids also caused conflict in various parts of the country. The inaccessibility caused delays in gathering information from the site, as well as hurdles for delivering services in the areas concerned.

The peace process continued to advance between the Government and opposition groups, with peace celebrations taking place throughout the country.

Monthly Highlights

Assisted voluntary return operation to support 218 internally displaced persons (IDPs) to return to the area of Deim Zuber in the PoCAA in Wau, Western Bahr el Ghazal

IOM disseminated the research finding and key recommendations for the Closing the Gender Gap in WASH study

Deployed two RRT teams to Mayom County and Pibor county to conduct reactive measles vaccination campaigns in response to an ongoing measles outbreak