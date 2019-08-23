23 Aug 2019

IOM South Sudan Monthly Update - July 2019

SITUATION OVERVIEW

In July, IOM continue to coordinate multi-sectoral emergency response to support the new arrivals from Jur River County in Western Bahr el Ghazal. Services provided include provision of psychological first aid, counseling and referral, head counts, and provision of non-food items. Violent cattle raids continued in multiple locations throughout South Sudan, leading to further displacement and delays in delivering services in those areas. The peace process continues to advance between the government and opposition groups.

Monthly Highlights

  • 56,283 individuals attended and received MHPSS services in Wau, Malakal and Bentiu

  • IOM successfully drilled and rehabilitated 26 water sources which are now providing safe drinking water for 13,000 beneficiaries

  • DTM team in Juba and Wau successfully conducted a Wau PoC AA fixing exercise

  • 16 requests from nine WASH partners were processed by IOM’s Core Pipelin for the benefit of approximately 48,278 households in 10 counties

EBOLA RESPONSE

Due to the ongoing Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, IOM has been carrying out preparedness activities across the border in Yei, focusing on health screenings, health and hygiene promotion, water, sanitation and hygiene support, and displacement tracking. IOM continues to maintain 15 PoE EVD screening sites.

