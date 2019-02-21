21 Feb 2019

IOM South Sudan Monthly Update - January 2019

Report
from International Organization for Migration
Published on 31 Jan 2019
SITUATION OVERVIEW

Insecurity in Yei increased with active conflict between opposition forces and the Government of South Sudan in Greater Equatoria States caused displacement of conflict affected communities and blocking IOM’s access to key Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) screening sites. However, the peace process continued to advance between the Government and other opposition groups, with peace celebrations taking place throughout the country. Displaced communities, particularly in the Wau protection of civilian (PoC) adjacent area indicated greater intention to return home with the continued peace process. During the same reporting period, violent cattle raids in multiple locations throughout South Sudan, including Unity, has led to tragic death and displacement.

January Highlights

  • Water distribution system completed in Yei Civil Hospital, as part of EVD preparedness activities

  • New recovery project launched in Abyei Administrative Area

  • Camp leadership elections held in Bentiu PoC site

