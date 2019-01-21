21 Jan 2019

IOM South Sudan Monthly Update - December 2018

Report
from International Organization for Migration
Published on 31 Dec 2018
Download PDF (3.36 MB)

SITUATION OVERVIEW

Five years since the outbreak of the conflict in South Sudan, December 2018 saw the humanitarian crisis sustained throughout the country, as the revitalized peace process continued to develop. While an estimated over 1.8 million people are still displaced inside the country’s borders, some communities are starting to return home or are preparing to do so, however, many say they need guarantees of safety and services before they can return. From 25 November to 10 December, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) and partners celebrated the 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-based violence. The 16 Days began just says after scores of women were reportedly sexually assaulted in Bentiu, Unity. The outbreak of the Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) persisted in the Democratic Republic of the Congo with nearly 600 confirmed and probably cases, including over 300 deaths, and remained a complex and challenging emergency for health workers there to respond to. As a reflection of this, EVD preparedness efforts continued to scale up in South Sudan.

December Highights

33,184 people were screened at IOM’s EVD point of entry screening sites

Wau PoC community leader democratic elections take place

Non-food items distributed to nearly 8,500 people in Gedi, Greater Bazia

