IOM South Sudan Monthly Update - April 2019

SITUATION OVERVIEW

In April, armed violence in Kuajena, Jur River County led to an influx of new arrivals in the Wau protection of civilian (PoC) site. To support the new arrivals, IOM provided shelter support, psychological first aid and basic counselling services. During the same reporting period, violent cattle raids continued in multiple locations throughout South Sudan, including Western Bahr el Ghazal, leading to further displacement and delays in delivering services in those areas. In addition, insecurity and access issues in Morobo County impacted IOM’s access to Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) screening sites. The peace process also continued to advance between the Government and opposition groups during April.

Monthly Highlights

IOM established 3 new PoE EVD screening sites in Western Equatoria State.

Deployed a Mental Health and Psychosocial Support (MHPSS) Mobile team to assist 1,806 new arrivals from Kuajena, Jur River County with psychosocial first aid (PFA)

Provided training to four water management committees in Juba and Twic on water point maintenance and management to ensure the sustainability of the water sources

EBOLA RESPONSE

IOM continued to carry out EVD preparedness activities due to the ongoing EVD outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. In April, IOM operationalized three new PoE sites, which contributed to a 37% increase in the number of people screened compared to the previous month. A total of 122 travelers were recorded as non-EVD fever cases and were subsequently referred to the nearest health facility of each respective PoEs for further assessment and management.

No alert cases have been reported so far