27 May 2019

IOM South Sudan Monthly Update - April 2019

Report
from International Organization for Migration
Published on 30 Apr 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (2.9 MB)

SITUATION OVERVIEW

In April, armed violence in Kuajena, Jur River County led to an influx of new arrivals in the Wau protection of civilian (PoC) site. To support the new arrivals, IOM provided shelter support, psychological first aid and basic counselling services. During the same reporting period, violent cattle raids continued in multiple locations throughout South Sudan, including Western Bahr el Ghazal, leading to further displacement and delays in delivering services in those areas. In addition, insecurity and access issues in Morobo County impacted IOM’s access to Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) screening sites. The peace process also continued to advance between the Government and opposition groups during April.

Monthly Highlights

  • IOM established 3 new PoE EVD screening sites in Western Equatoria State.

  • Deployed a Mental Health and Psychosocial Support (MHPSS) Mobile team to assist 1,806 new arrivals from Kuajena, Jur River County with psychosocial first aid (PFA)

  • Provided training to four water management committees in Juba and Twic on water point maintenance and management to ensure the sustainability of the water sources

EBOLA RESPONSE

IOM continued to carry out EVD preparedness activities due to the ongoing EVD outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. In April, IOM operationalized three new PoE sites, which contributed to a 37% increase in the number of people screened compared to the previous month. A total of 122 travelers were recorded as non-EVD fever cases and were subsequently referred to the nearest health facility of each respective PoEs for further assessment and management.
No alert cases have been reported so far

International Organization for Migration:
Copyright © IOM. All rights reserved.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Recommended reading - more ways to find related content, ‘most-read’ and ‘must read’ reports

The number of reports published on ReliefWeb recently passed another milestone: 750,000.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.