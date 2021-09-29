IOM South Sudan Migration Management Unit 2021 | Quarter 2 Report

IOM facilitated a regional baseline assessment consultation as part of the Regional Joint Labor Migration Program

IOM Conducted Household Survey in Renk County and Baseline assessment in Aweil East County

38 people reached through Awareness on the Prevalence of Trafficking in Persons in South Sudan

Key Area 1: Free Movement and Border Management

Border Management & Security Sector Good Governance

IOM Conducted Household Survey in Renk County, Upper Nile State (13 April – 27 May 2021)

In March, IOM conducted a baseline assessment of the “Supporting, Peace, Security and Stability in the Northern Region through Strengthening Border management and Inclusive Community engagement” project funded by the government of Germany. During this quarter, IOM conducted a household survey in selected areas of implementation in Renk town, Geiger Payam and Wunthou border town and Wunthous’s Point of Entry. MMU was able to assess the existing governance structure of law enforcement agencies, their capacities, needs, mandates, and protection issues in towns and at the PoE.

On the 23rd of June, IOM conducted a validation workshop to present and validate the baseline assessment findings in Juba. The workshop was attended by representatives from the German Embassy, SSNPS officials including Deputy IGP and other heads of departments, local authorities from Renk County, women and youth leaders from Renk County and other stakeholder from the international community implementing Community Policing in South Sudan. The findings from the baseline assessment will be shared during the next quarter.

Donors visit to Renk

During this reporting period, MMU organized a high-level visit with the Germany Ambassador to South Sudan, Deputy Inspector General of Police, Director of Research and Development and Advisor to the Minister of Interior. The visit aimed at assessing the site dedicated to set up border infrastructure, consulting members of inclusive communities to learn firsthand what the communities perceive as security, insecurity, and peace. Two town hall meetings were organized in Renk Town as well as at border communities. The delegation held a ground-breaking ceremony for the infrastructure improvement in Wunthou Border crossing into Sudan.

Baseline Assessment in Aweil East County

In the last quarter, IOM kicked off a project funded by the Government of Japan on “Building Resilience at Northern Borders in Responding to Human Security Risks (Transnational Crimes and Public Health)”. Within this quarter, IOM conducted several meetings between 31 May to 4 June with state and local authorities in Aweil and Aweil East-Majok, including civil and law enforcement authorities. The purpose of these meetings was to inform stakeholders on the project’s progress which aims to improve community resilience and manage borders to respond to human security risks through strengthened individual and institutional capacities of border management and foster mutually beneficial relationships between communities and law enforcement at the border between South Sudan and Sudan to lay foundations for sustainable development. State and local authorities were very supportive on the future implementation of this project and offered all means of facilitation needed. IOM also met with local community leaders, women and youth in the selected area of implementation to introduce the community policing approach and get their feedback. The information was well received.

Development of Border Security and Border Management Strategy

IOM conducted a consultative workshop followed by two field visits to the Northern borders of Majokyithiu and Kiiradem in Northern Bahr el ghazael States with Sudan. This border security strategy is part of support provided to the South Sudan National Police and Border Police Directorate Security Sector Reform. The consultation concluded with a draft strategy that has been validated by stakeholders such as border police, Immigration, customs, Security services, SSPDF, Interpol, Ministry of Labor, and Foreign Affairs just to mentioned a few.

IOM conducted refresher training on Integrated Border Management (IBM)

IOM conducted refresher training on Integrated Border Management (IBM) for Immigration officers in Juba International Airport with a total of 39 participants (33 Male, 6 females), and in Yambio, Western Equatoria (21 males, 2 Females). MMU also supported an Integrated Border Management Committee’s (IBMC) meeting for border officials from Majokyithiu and Kirradem to review their level of cooperation and challenges that impede their day-to-day operations at their respective borders. The Ministerial order no. 9/2015 on IBMC was reviewed for implementation and further strengthening through drafting of additional Terms of references specific to their respective border posts. Other thematic areas such as COVID-19 preventive measures at POEs were also reviewed.

Procurement and building of two prefabs office space for Migration Data Center

IOM South Sudan donated temporary office spaces to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS). IOM is also in the process of hiring consultants who will work with NBS to produce policy on data sharing and protocol which will allow line ministries and other entities to collaborate with NBS in analyzing statistical data into evidence for policy making. This consultancy will last three months and will include development of data collection tools. It is also envisioned that at the end of this exercise, NBS will have a functional data collection system that collect, analyze and disseminate migration data as a component of Demographic data systems in the Republic of South Sudan.