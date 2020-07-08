IOM South Sudan Migration Management Unit 2020 | Quarter 1 Report

3 workshops held with members of the Technical Taskforce to discuss local and national counter-TiP arrangements and forms of TiP

2 Technical Taskforce on Anti-Trafficking and Smuggling of Persons meetings attended

IOM commenced its identity management project

Key Area 1: Free Movement and Border Management

Health, Border and Mobility Management Response to COVID 19

In March 2020, IOM was appointed co-lead of COVID-19 Point of Entry Technical Working Group (PoE TWG), together with the Ministry of Health, drawing on IOM’s experience as the co-lead of the Ebola Virus Disease PoE TWG. IOM’s MMU is an active member of PoE TWG, bringing significant expertise in border management. To support efforts to respond to COVID-19, MMU also commenced a stakeholder mapping exercise in South Sudan’s border areas with neighbouring countries (Uganda, Kenya, Ethiopia, Sudan) to assess current stakeholders’ capacities. This mapping will also support the upcoming multi-disciplinary team assessment in Renk, which will be led by Ministry of Health in April 2020. MMU also contributed to the drafting of national COVID-19 response plan and is supporting efforts to sensitize immigration, customs, and border police on COVID-19 awareness and response.

Identity Management

On 31 of March 2020, IOM commenced off its identity management project which aims to strengthen the Directorate of Civil Registry, Nationality, Passport and Immigration’s (DCRNPI) capacity to enforce the Civil Registry Act of 2018, particularly Chapter VI Article 33 and 34, which focuses on identity management. The Civil Registry Act 2018 was passed on 20 September 2018, with the purpose of recording and regulating essential facts about South Sudanese citizens and residents, and to create legal documents to establish and protect the civil rights of individuals by creating a data source for compilation of essential statistics. Through this project, IOM will support the development of operating guidelines to interpret the Civil Registry Act 2018 with regards to the national identity card, personal number and resident permits.