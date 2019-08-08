08 Aug 2019

IOM South Sudan Migration Management Unit 2019 | Quarter 2 Report

from International Organization for Migration
50 Health and social workers trained in Care for Victims of Trafficking in Juba and Yambio

20 members of the South Sudan National Aliens Committee/National Coordination Mechanism participated in Training on Human Trafficking

10 members of the Integrated Border Management Committee (IBMC) of Nimule border participated in a benchmarking visit

Benchmarking visit to OSBPs in Uganda

In 2016, Uganda and South Sudan signed a memorandum of understanding for collaboration in the establishment of a One Stop Border Post (OSBP) at Nimule border. From 15 to 16 May 2019, ten members of the Integrated Border Management Committee (IBMC) of Nimule border participated in a benchmarking visit to Busia and Malaba OSBPs between Uganda and Kenya. The South Sudan Director for Customs appreciated the role played by customs as the lead agency at an OSBP in line with the East African Community (EAC) OSBP Act and he requested further training to better understand the function and role of agencies at ISBPs.

