IOM South Sudan Migration Management Unit 2019 | Quarter 1 Report

National Migration Policy

The Migration Management Unit (MMU) has been supporting the Government of South Sudan, since 2018 to develop a Comprehensive National Migration Policy by providing technical and logistical support under the Better Migration Management (BMM) programme. The BMM programme is funded by the European Union (EU) through the German International Cooperation (GIZ) and the Immigration and Border Management (IBM) programme funded by the Government of Japan. The Comprehensive National Migration Policy was drafted in close collaboration between the National Coordination Mechanism (NCM) and IOM based on results of the various meetings and technical discussions that were held among relevant stakeholders, including the NCM Committee of the Government of South Sudan. The policy was presented at the two-day validation workshop held on 20 to 21 February 2019 in Juba. Participants at the workshop included representatives from the government, research institutes and other UN agencies such as UNHCR. Participants validated the draft policy and the Minister of Interior made a commitment to get the policy adopted through the Council of Ministers and Parliament.