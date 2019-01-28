IOM South Sudan Migration Management Unit 2018 Quarter 4 Report, October – December

Overview

IOM South Sudan’s Migration Management Unit (MMU) supported the Government of South Sudan in building their capacities on border and migration management through enhancing skills, knowledge and infrastructure, as well as interagency cooperation among border agencies and regional integration and cooperation with neighbouring countries through bilateral and multilateral engagements such as Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) and the East African Community (EAC). From October to December, IOM also coordinated with the Governments of Canada and Sweden to support vulnerable refugees in their resettlement programmes.

Installation of Migration Information and Data Analysis System at Juba International Airport

Prior to the official opening of the new terminal of Juba International Airport (JIA) on 29 October 2018, IOM provided 15 workstations for the Migration Information and Data Analysis Systems (MIDAS), which consisted of computers, passport readers, finger print readers and cameras, to the Directorate of Nationality, Passports and Immigration (DNPI) and supported their installation at the new terminal’s immigration counters. The equipment will help immigration officers not only improve immigration services at the airport but also collect and analyze travelers’ information as well as detect fraudulent documents and other transnational organized crime such as trafficking and smuggling.