IOM South Sudan Migration Management Unit 2018 Quarter 4 Report October – December

QUARTER 4 HIGHLIGHTS

1 International Migrants Day event held in Juba to raise awareness of human trafficking

15 MIDAS systems installed at Juba International Airport

17 Eritrean refugees supported for resettlement to Canada and Sweden

1 Handover ceremony organized; motorbikes, prefabs and security lights donated to DNPI office in Nimule

135 Government officers trained on Humanitarian Border Management, utilization of migration systems, and counter-trafficking

52 Government officials and NGO staffers trained on migration policy development, border management best practices, and counter-trafficking in persons

Overview

IOM South Sudan’s Migration Management Unit (MMU) supported the Government of South Sudan in building their capacities on border and migration management through enhancing skills, knowledge and infrastructure, as well as interagency cooperation among border agencies and regional integration and cooperation with neighbouring countries through bilateral and multilateral engagements such as Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) and the East African Community (EAC). From October to December, IOM also coordinated with the Governments of Canada and Sweden to support vulnerable refugees in their resettlement programmes.

