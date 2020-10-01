South Sudan
IOM South Sudan Migration Management 2020 | Quarter 2 Report
Attachments
Conducted training on victim identification, protection and Prevention of Sexual Exploitation and Abuse
Conducted a survey among Australia-based South Sudanese diasporas
IOM assessed COVID-19 response preparedness at Northern border regions with Sudan
Participated in drafting a socioeconomic impact analysis to COVID-19 from a migration viewpoint
Overview
In line with the South Sudan Migration Policy framework, IOM’s Migration Management Unit (MMU) prioritised four key areas during quarter 2020.
Key Area 1 - Free Movement and Border Management
Key Area 2 - Addressing Forced Migration
Key Area 3 - Promoting Migration and Development
Key Area 4 - Managing Labour Migration
- International Organization for Migration
- Copyright © IOM. All rights reserved.