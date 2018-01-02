IOM South Sudan: Migration Health Unit | Quarterly Update - Q3 July - September 2017

KEY INDICATORS

129,727 number of consultations provided in IOM Static clinics in Malakal PoC, Bentiu PoC, Wau PoC and Renk

39,931 number of consultations provided by IOM’s Health Rapid Response Teams (RRT)

275,016 individuals reached with health education

939 Number of births attended by skilled birth attendants

37,746 number of children under 5 screened for nutrition

1,213 children under 5 receiving measles vaccinations in emergency or returnee situation, through both mass campaigns and at static clinics

CHOLERA RESPONSE

Since June 2016 South Sudan is experiencing a protracted and widespread cholera outbreak. IOM Migration Health Unit (MHU), in coordination with partners, is contributing to the cholera response. During the 3rd quarter, MHU conducted three oral cholera vaccination (OCV) campaigns in the following locations:

2nd round dose in Bentiu and Rubkona towns from 11 to 15 July 2017, reaching a total of 38,388 people (95.8% of the target population)

2nd round dose in Jiech, Ayod County from 18 to 23 July 2017, reaching a total of 11,953 people (83.8% of the target population)

1st round dose in Tonj East County from 2 to 10 August, reaching a total of 160,994 people (85% of the target population)

ROLL-OUT OF HIV SERVICES IN THE PROTECTION OF CIVILIANS SITES

During the reporting quarter, MHU rolled-out the provision of HIV services in the Protection of Civilians (PoC) sites in Bentiu, Wau, and Malakal. MHU, with support from the Global Fund programme, conducted three trainings for 31 IOM health staff on comprehensive HIV care and antiretroviral (ART) treatment from 22 August to 4 October in Wau, Malakal and Bentiu PoC sites. Since commencement of the HIV services, 213 internally displaced persons (IDPs) were tested for HIV at the IOM clinics in the three PoCs. Of the tested IDPs, 16 were found positive and all voluntarily enrolled into the IOM provided ART treatment.