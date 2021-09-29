IOM South Sudan Migration Health Unit 2021 | Quarter 2 Report

OVERVIEW

In the reporting period, IOM South Sudan’s migration health unit (MHU) has continued with the provision of life saving health care services to vulnerable populations including IDPs, returnees, conflict affected host and flood affected communities in Upper Nile, Unity, Jonglei and Western Bahr El Ghazal states. IOM supported 22 health facilities through the provision of primary health care and routine immunization services in static and mobile/outreach intervention in Malakal, Wau and Rubkona counties.

During Q2, IOM MHU reached 226,333 beneficiaries in need through operations of static and mobile clinics.

Respiratory infection, Malaria and Acute watery diarrhoea constituted a cumulative total of 59% of all causes of morbidity with each contributing 35%, 14% and 10% respectively. There has been an increase in upper respiratory tract infection, Malaria and acute watery diarrhoea from the EPI week 21 to 26 (23rd May to 3rd July) in all locations. This could be attributed to the start of the rainy season and limited vector control interventions in the communities.