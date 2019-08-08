IOM South Sudan Migration Health Unit 2019 | Quarter 2 Report

137,350 consultations in static & mobile clinics in Malakal, Bentiu, Wau PoCs & collective sites

38,069 children under five years screened for nutrition

10,028 children under five years receiving routine immunizations

167,200 individuals reached with health education

270,828 inbound travelers to South Sudan screened at IOM PoE sites

Overview

IOM’s Migration Health Unit (MHU) provides life-saving preventive and curative primary health care (PHC) services to vulnerable populations, including internally displaced persons (IDPs) in the protection of civilians (PoC) sites in Bentiu (Unity), Malakal (Upper Nile) and Wau (Western Bahr el Ghazal) as well as for returnees, and conflict-affected host communities. MHU is also providing HIV prevention services for key populations in various locations across the country and is actively involved in Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) preparedness activities in Central Equatoria.