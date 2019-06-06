IOM South Sudan Migration Health Unit 2019 | Quarter 1 Report

Overview

The Migration Health Unit (MHU) provides life-saving preventive and curative primary health care (PHC) services to vulnerable populations, including IDPs, in the protection of civilians (PoC) sites in Bentiu (Unity State), Malakal (Upper Nile Sate) and Wau (Western Bahr el Ghazal), as well as for returnees, and conflict-affected host communities.

Emergency and Rapid Response Teams

With funding from the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) and the United Nations Central Response Fund (CERF), MHU continued its Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) preparedness activities in Central Equatoria. In the first quarter of 2019, three new points of entry (PoE) screening sites were established, in Bazi, Salia Musala and Khor Kaya. As of the end of March 2019, IOM has established ten PoEs in South Sudan in support of the country’s efforts to avoid an outbreak of EVD.

As at 31 March 2019, a total of 209,595 individual travelers had been screened since September 2018. Of these, 145,264 individual travelers were screened during the first quarter.