IOM South Sudan Migration Health 2020 | Quarter 2 Report

Overview

During this quarter, IOM South Sudan’s Migration Health Unit (MHU) continue to provide life-saving primary health care services to vulnerable populations residing inside and outside of PoCs, including internally displaced persons (IDPs), returnees, and flood-affected host-communities in Unity, Upper Nile, Western Bahr El Ghazal, and Central Equatoria. In addition, MHU provided HIV prevention, testing, and treatment services for key populations in various locations across the country and is actively involved in COVID-19 and EVD preparedness and response activities. During this quarter, IOM supported 25 health facilities with primary health care and routine immunizations, deployed two rapid response team (RTT) missions, provided HIV services across eight states, and supported three points of entry (PoEs) with COVID-19/ EVD screening. Through support from GAVI, a total of 10,047 children were vaccinated for different antigens. In addition, a total of 1,847 women and girls of reproductive age were vaccinated for Tetanus and Diphtheria (TD).