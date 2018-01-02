02 Jan 2018

IOM South Sudan: Mental Health Psychosocial Support Unit | Quarterly Update - Q3 July – September 2017

Report
from International Organization for Migration
Published on 30 Sep 2017
preview
Download PDF (270.14 KB)

LIVELIHOODS SUPPORT

“ Youth in the POC need a lot of efforts and opportunities to be trained – they are diverting now from what they can do. Education has no limit. Not every school has to be formal. When I joined the classes I didn’t know what I would do with it, but we had high expectations. Then I realized I can earn for my future with these skills [tailoring], they do have a value. I can stitch and measure and make different dresses,” says Antony, 23 year old male, who, among 60 other IDPS, was trained in vocational skills in Wau to enhance their economic and psychosocial well-being.

SPECIALIZED MENTAL HEALTH SERVICES

IOM began providing individual specialized mental health and psychosocial support (MHPSS) services in the Protection of Civilians (PoC) site in Bentiu. This followed after an assessment by MHPSS actors had identified a gap in service provision. During the reporting period, twelve persons with moderate-severe mental disorders) were provided with mental health services in IOM clinics.

REFFERAL PATHWAY

IOM MHPSS is an achieve member of the Malakal MHPSS Referral Pathway, Wau Integrated Protection and MHPSS Service network and Bentiu Child Protection and GBV referral pathways. IOM referred 5,940 individuals (969 in Malakal PoC, 3,591 in Wau PoC and 1,380 in Bentiu PoC) to different services, including primary health and specialized mental health services.

