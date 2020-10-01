IOM South Sudan Mental Health & Psychosocial Support 2020 | Quarter 2 Report

23,749 individuals reached with MHPSS services

1,633 at-risk individuals provided with psychosocial support

1,520 caregivers supported through home visits, support groups & counselling

3,323 individuals provided with psychosocial first aid (PFA)

58,502 individuals participating in social, creative & recreational activities

Supporting Inter-agency Needs Assessment in Displacement Areas

The Mental Health and Psychosocial Support (MHPSS) team participates on a regular basis in inter-agency assessments. In May, the MHPSS team conducted a needs assessment together with protection and S-NFI teams in Hai Masna and Mapel, Western Bahr el Ghazal State.

The assessment was followed by a rapid MHPSS response to provide support to the most vulnerable beneficiaries which included the distribution of 65 MHPSS care kits, consisting of items such as slippers, mosquito nets, reusable face masks and locally produced soaps.

In June, in close cooperation with DRC and UNHCR, the MHPSS team supported an assessment on the inclusion of people with disabilities in Malakal and conducted Focus Group Discussions (FGDs) to inform future programming. In addition, the MHPSS teams conducted workshops at each field location in Malakal, Wau and Bentiu to ascertain the views of community members on COVID-19 related awareness raising needs, specifically emphasizing MHPSS considerations. These workshops informed the development of culturally sensitive Information, Education and Communication (IEC) materials, which include key messages and corresponding illustrations.