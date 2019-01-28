IOM South Sudan Mental Health & Psychosocial Support 2018 Quarter 4 Report October – December

QUARTER 4 HIGHLIGHTS

97,055 individuals reached with MHPSS services in Q4

15,668 new individuals received counselling services (4,782 children and 10,906 adults)

2,482 caregivers supported through home visits and inclusion in support group activities and counselling

1,698 families supported through home visits and inclusion in support group activities and counselling

7,721 individuals provided with Psychological First Aid (PFA)

145 community sensitization activities and groups held in Q4

MHPSS Frontline Services

IOM reached 16,129 internally displaced people (IDPs) and host community members in Wau,

Malakal and Bentiu through 145 community sensitization activities and focus group discussions with various wellbeing, protection and health-related messages. IOM’s MHPSS team supported the formation of 46 new peer support groups, including 14 in Bentiu, for men, youth (men and women), family support, elderly, women, widows, adolescents and persons with disabilities (men and women), in addition to the 215 existing groups in Wau (178) and in Malakal (37).

As part of the Global Migration Film Festival, IOM screened the films “The Invisibles” and “On the Same Boat” during a counter-trafficking training attended by 69 participants (29 men and 40 women).

IOM successfully hosted the second Trade and Skills Fair in Wau protection of civilian (PoC) on 18 December, International Migrants Day. Some 223 MHPSS programme participants (90 children, 87 women, 21 men and 25 youth) led the event and showcased the skills attained with IOM’s support. Creative and skills learning activities and products that they completed in the income generating activities classes were showcased during the one-day open market trade fair.

Inter-religious prayer rallies themed “inter-religious cultural and psychosocial healing for peace and reconciliation” was organized for the communities in Malakal PoC on 18 December to enhance community wellbeing and togetherness through already existing structures.