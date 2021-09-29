IOM South Sudan Logistics, Humanitarian Hubs Management and Common Transport Services 2021 | Quarter 2 Report

18 trucks allocated for Common Transportation Service (CTS)

3,416 metric tons of humanitarian cargo transported in Q2

65 humanitarian agencies supported by CTS in Q2

1,071 humanitarian staff hosted in 2 IOM managed logistics and humanitarian hubs

Humanitarian Hubs

During the second quarter of 2021, a total of 499 humanitarian staff from almost all humanitarian organizations operating in upper Nile and unity states were permanently hosted in two large hubs in Bentiu and Malakal. Alongside the permanent residents, 572 visiting humanitarian staff on short term assignments from various humanitarian Organizations have also utilized these two hubs during the fourth quarter of 2021.

IOM administrated two humanitarian hubs provide logistics bases, accommodation, and office facilities to UN agencies and NGOs in Bentiu and Malakal. An increase in number of visiting humanitarian staff was noticed in this first two quarters indicating increase in humanitarian response activities after significant decline in 2020 due C-19 restrictions. In Q2, IOM has started infrastructure improvement works in Malakal and Bentiu hubs mainly sewage and water distribution system upgrade, electricity network upgrade and development of additional space for offices space in Bentiu hub for partners. IOM in support from hub management committees strictly implements recommended C-19 access control, wash and residential protocols at both hub locations to minimize COVID-19 exposure for humanitarian workers residing at hubs.

In late 2019, IOM in partnership with MSB (Swedish Contingencies Agency) and close coordination with OCHA, ICWG and NGO forum have assessed and planned eight new remote locations across South Sudan for construction of humanitarian hubs. These hubs will also ensure a conducive and safe environment for aid workers of /NGOs as well as UN agencies to stay and deliver assistance to vulnerable populations in deep field hard-to-reach locations. New hubs will expand humanitarian access, improve communication with communities and local authorities, expedite rapid needs assessments, and enable tailored response to needs identified with and by affected communities. Each humanitarian hub is envisioned to host and accommodate up to 20 humanitarian workers at a time, and continuous rotation will allow the entire humanitarian community to benefit from the establishment of such hubs making humanitarian response as local as possible. Out of eight locations, the first site located in Kodok (Upper Nile state) funded by FCDO along with MSB and construction works will be completed in August 2021 whereas second new hub in Leer (Unity State) construction works will also be completed in September 2021. The construction of new humanitarian hub in Raja in WBG state is planned to start in August 2021 funded by ECHO and MSB.

During this quarter, IOM completed construction and inaugurated humanitarian hub in Pibor town which was funded by SSHF (South Sudan Humanitarian Fund) and is currently managed by Plan International. This hub is contributing to improved delivery of life-saving humanitarian services to flood-affected populations, scale up of response and making response a local as possible in Jonglei. Since the inauguration in June 2021 hub is fully occupied and number of organizations using this accommodation and office facility is on increase as there was no such dedicated facility available in the area before for humanitarians and it indicates the significant importance for humanitarian hubs project in South Sudan.