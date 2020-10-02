IOM South Sudan Logistics, Humanitarian Hubs Management and Common Transport Services 2020 | Quarter 2 Report

18 trucks allocated for Common Transportation Service (CTS)

5,535 metric tons of humanitarian cargo transported in Q2

500+ humanitarian staff hosted in 2 IOM managed logistics and humanitarian hubs

Over 500 humanitarian staff from 37 unique humanitarian organizations were hosted permanently in two large hubs in Bentiu and Malakal during the second quarter of 2020, in addition to short term humanitarian staff from humanitarian organizations operating in Unity and Upper Nile states.

The two IOM administrated humanitarian hubs provide logistics bases, accommodation, and office facilities for UN agencies and NGOs in Bentiu (Unity) and Malakal (Upper Nile). Following the declaration of the COVID-19 pandemic, IOM in coordination with hub management committees, implemented a number of measures to protect the residents and staff. Measures include strict access control, installation of additional hand washing stations, adjusting modality of facility maintenance in the accommodation areas, and creation of self-isolation accommodation blocks.

During this period there was a significant decline in the number of visiting humanitarian staff due to COVID-19 related travel restrictions by the Government of South Sudan.

IOM in partnership with Norway’s Scatec Solar successfully completed the installation of the hybrid solar plant in Malakal in May 2020. The hybrid solar power facility generates electricity for office space and accommodations for humanitarian organizations and staff. The hub was using some 1,200 litres of diesel per day. With the solar power plant, about 800 litres will be saved since 400 litres of fuel will now be used. By producing 80 per cent of required electricity from photo-voltaic (PV) modules, IOM managed to reduce the size of the backup diesel generators and therefore CO2 emissions significantly.