IOM South Sudan Logistics & Common Support Services 2020 Quarter 1 Report

18 trucks allocated for Common Transportation Services (CTS)

2,675 metric tons of humanitarian cargo transported in Q1

62 humanitarian agencies supported by CTS in Q1

850 humanitarian staff hosted in 2 IOM managed logistics and humanitarian hubs

Humanitarian Hubs

IOM South Sudan administers two humanitarian hubs through which logistics bases, accommodation, and office facilities are provided to UN agencies and NGOs in Bentiu and Malakal.

A total of 450 humanitarian staff from 37 unique humanitarian organizations were hosted permanently in two large hubs in Bentiu and Malakal during the first quarter of 2020. Beside the permanent residents, 400 plus visiting humanitarian staff from almost all humanitarian organizations operating in Unity and Upper Niles states have also utilized these two hubs during the first quarter of 2020.

A total of USD 5 million annual operating budget is utilized to run the two hubs, with 100 per cent cost recovery since 2015.

IOM in partnership with MSB (Swedish Contingencies Agency) has also completed the inception phase for establishment of new humanitarian hubs at Kodok, Leer and Kajo Keji areas. This is part of larger efforts to scale up support towards existing capacities for area-based response, particularly in remote hard to reach areas of South Sudan where in total eight new humanitarian hubs are planned to be established.