IOM South Sudan: Green Energy Initiatives in Water, Sanitation and Hygiene – Biogas (2021)

SITUATION ANALYSIS Universal energy access is essential for enhancement of livelihoods as it cuts across the entire 2030 agenda for sustainable development. Globally, about 2.8 billion people lack access to clean cooking fuels and technologies.1 Traditional biomass largely used for cooking and lighting by energy poor communities contribute to household air pollution that directly causes about 2.8 million deaths per year.2 The overarching importance of energy in development saw the UN make a landmark commitment through the Sustainable Development Goal 7, to provide modern, sustainable, reliable, and affordable energy for all by 2030. However, South Sudan ranks lowest in Africa in terms of electrification rates, with the World Bank indicating only 6.7% of its population had electricity access in 20193 . In addition, only 2% of South Sudan population use non-solid fuels for cooking and heating, with charcoal use amounting to 8 kilo tonnes equivalent of oil in 2015.4 Energy poverty in South Sudan thus remains high, as much of the service infrastructure is still damaged, destroyed or not operational due to the prolonged protracted crisis in the country.5 Population displacement further compounds the energy access challenges mentioned above, given the complex operational dynamics in displacement contexts. For example, 80% of 8.7 million refugees and internally displaced persons in camps in Africa had minimal access to energy in 2015, with overreliance on traditional biomass for cooking and no electricity access6 – a trend that is likely to apply to the 1.6 million internally displaced persons and 2.2 million refugees in South Sudan, in 2021.7

Poor sanitation remains a challenge in South Sudan, with about 73% of the population practicing open defecation and only 17% reporting owning a latrine in their compound.8 Furthermore, collection, transportation and final disposal of liquid waste is inefficient or non-existent across the country, with lack of proper sewage systems and water treatment elevating the risk of water-borne illnesses such as cholera.9 Considering the geographical distribution of populations, the country’s limited road infrastructure and protracted conflict, service improvement has been slow. Interlinkages between energy access and WASH-related outputs are increasingly visible across businesses, the public and governments. Water is needed in all stages of energy production whereas energy is crucial for provision of treated water. It is estimated that 4% of global electricity consumption was used to extract, distribute, and treat water and wastewater in 2014.10 On the other hand, about 398 billion cubic meters of water was withdrawn for global power generation in 2014, with 2% of this volume used for generation of renewable energy.11 Energy is also required to illuminate latrines during the night and improve individual safety and security, most importantly to women. Opportunities exist to adopt integrated solutions towards increasing energy access and WASH services for realization of the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals on Clean Water and Sanitation (SDG 6) and on Affordable and Clean Energy (SDG 7). Anaerobic digestion technology12 in particular, offers a low carbon pathway for effective sanitation and energy production with significant environmental, social, and economic benefits. Huge biomass resources (fecal sludge and food waste) in displacement contexts presents an opportunity for adoption of anaerobic digestion technology