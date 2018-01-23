IOM South Sudan Flow Monitoring Weekly Report Key Highlights: 12 - 18 January, 2018

South Sudan – Uganda (7 FMPs in Juba, Nimule, Kajo Keji)

To Uganda: 59 per cent of travelers crossing the Ugandan border were leaving South Sudan. The main reasons for travel were “shortage of food” (41%) followed by “to join the rest of the family” (21%). 79 per cent intended to reach Ugandan refugee camps, of which the most popular choices were Bidibidi (24%), Bweyale (15%) and Rhino camp (13%).

From Uganda: 41 per cent of travelers crossing the Ugandan border were incoming and indicated “shortage of food” (40%) as top reason for movement followed by “to join the rest of family” (24%) and “uncomfortable living conditions” (15%).

Demographic data: 7,575 individuals were recorded going to (4,470 ind., 59%) and coming from (3,105 ind., 41%) Uganda. 57 per cent of those entering and 58 per cent of those leaving South Sudan were female. 17 per cent were under the age of five years.

South Sudan – Sudan (1 FMP in Abyei)

To Sudan: During the reporting period, 373 individuals traveled to Sudan through Abyei. Over half (55%) left to seek healthcare services. A further 18 per cent cited uncomfortable living conditions. 87 per cent intended to reach Khartoum State (mainly Khartoum, Sharq El Nile and Um Durman) and 11 per cent aimed for West Kordofan State.

From Sudan: within the reporting period, arrivals from Sudan consisted of 103 persons who exclusively reported rejoining family as reason to travel.

Demographic data: 504 individuals were recorded transiting Abyei Amiet Market in direction of Sudan (373 ind., 74%) and from Sudan (130 ind., 26%). Among these 53 per cent were female. Only 2 per cent of travelers were under the age of 5 years.

Bentiu PoC, Malakal PoC, Wau PoC and collective sites (8 FMPs)

Demographic data: 1,086 individuals were recorded leaving (674 ind., 62%) and entering (412 ind., 38%) PoC- and collective sites in Bentiu (49%), Wau (44%) and Malakal sites (7%). Among these, 57 per cent were female and 20 per cent under the age of five years.

Entries: 412 individuals moved into PoC- and collective sites during the reporting period.

Entries represented 89 per cent of Malakal PoC site transits and only 25% of Bentiu PoC site transits. Entry reasons varied widely. The top reasons for entry were family reunification in Bentiu (48%) and Malakal (86%). In Wau the main reasons were food shortages (36%) and uncomfortable living conditions (25%).