South Sudan

IOM South Sudan External Update - September 2020

1.6 Million South Sudanese internally displaced persons (source: OCHA)

2.3 Million South Sudanese refugees in neighbouring countries (source: UNHCR)

35,061 individuals reached with health promotion messages

676 MT Humanitarian cargo transported for IOM & partners

136,271 IDPs provided with water, sanitation & hygiene services

SITUATION OVERVIEW

Parties to the September 2018 peace deal have delayed on further sub-national appointments and the implementation of other key aspects of the agreement while the transitional government grapples with the economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. At the same time, conflict has persisted at the national, sub-national, and local levels, driven – at least in part – by continued contestation over land and authority. Flooding and the accompanying displacement, along with rapid economic decline, could further drive conflict in certain areas, particularly the Equatoria Region

