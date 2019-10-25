IOM South Sudan External Update - September 2019

Monthly Highlights

53,864 individuals attended and received MHPSS services in Wau, Bentiu and Malakal

Training provided to 8 water management committees on water point maintenance and management to ensure the sustainability of the water sources

60,569 individuals reached with health promotion messages

15 WASH core pipeline partner requests processed, for the benefit of 48,535 households

SITUATION OVERVIEW

Cattle-related violence and other conflict continued in multiple locations throughout South Sudan.

Flooding also continued to pose problems for communities in different parts of the country, including in the Abyei Administrative Area, where IOM and partners provided shelter and non-food items to 1,513 flood affected households.

Despite some delays, the peace process continued to advance between the government and opposition groups with signatories to the peace agreement meeting in Juba to discuss progress towards the implementation of Revitalized Agreement on the Resolution of the Conflict in South Sudan (R-ARCSS).