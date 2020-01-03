IOM South Sudan External Update - November 2019

Monthly Highlights

7,300 flood affected individuals received NFIs in the Abyei Administrative Area

157,493 internally displaced persons (IDPs) received water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) services at the PoC sites in Bentiu, Malakal, and Wau

55,332 individuals received outpatient health consultations

SITUATION OVERVIEW

Livestock-related conflict and other localized clashes continued throughout different pockets of the country.

IOM continues to support the flood response, including providing WASH and S/NFI items through the Core Pipeline for partners to distribute to flood affected populations.

The peace process continued to advance between the government and opposition groups, with signatories to the peace agreement meeting in Juba to discuss progress towards the implementation of R-ARCSS.