IOM South Sudan External Update - March 2020

1.67 Million South Sudanese internally displaced persons (source: OCHA)

2.3 Million South Sudanese refugees in neighbouring countries (source: UNHCR)

45,585 individuals reached with health promotion messages

1,281 MT Humanitarian cargo transported for IOM & partners

158,317 IDPs provided with water, sanitation & hygiene services

SITUATION OVERVIEW

Since the formation of the Transitional Government of National Unity on 22 February 2020, the new unity Government has been grappling to prepare for and respond to the global COVID-19 pandemic within its own borders.

The outbreak of COVID-19 comes at a time when humanitarian needs remain exceedingly high, driven in part by the continuation of localized violence in various pockets of the country, including pastoralist-related conflict in locations such as Jonglei and Warrap States.

Monthly Highlights

40,656 individuals attended and received MHPSS services

158,324 internally displaced persons (IDPs) supported with Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) services at the PoC sites in Bentiu, Malakal, and Wau

48,260 individuals received outpatient health consultations

IOM’s Camp Management team provided life-saving services to nearly 8,500 IDPs sheltering in the Pibor AA site in Jonglei.