IOM South Sudan External Update - June 2019

Monthly Highlights

IOM vaccinated 23,018 children for measles aged between 6 months and 5 years

35,309 individuals attended and received MHPSS services in Wau, Malakal and Bentiu

IOM successfully drilled and rehabilitated 31 water sources, which are now providing safe drinking water for 15,500 beneficiaries

SITUATION OVERVIEW

In June, inter-communal violence continued to displace thousands from Jur River County in Western Bahr el Ghazal.

IOM continued to coordinate multi-sectoral emergency response to support the new arrivals, including the provision of psychological first aid, counseling and referral, head counts, and provision of non-food items. Violent cattle raids continued in multiple locations throughout South Sudan, including Western Bahr el Ghazal, leading to further displacement and delays in delivering services in those areas. The peace process continues to advance between the government and opposition groups.