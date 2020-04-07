IOM South Sudan External Update - February 2020

Monthly Highlights

41,381 individuals reached with health promotion messages - 43,161 individuals attended and received MHPSS services - 160,612 internally displaced persons (IDPs) supported with Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) services at the PoC sites in Bentiu, Malakal, and Wau

Situation Overview

On 22 February, parties to the conflict formed the long-anticipated Transitional Government of National Unity, raising hopes that there could be an end to the national conflict that has raged on for more than six years. Still, humanitarian needs remain high, driven in part by the continuation of localized violence in various pockets of the country, including pastoralist-related conflict in places such as Jonglei.