IOM South Sudan External Update - December 2019

Monthly Highlights

☛ 45,336 individuals reached with health promotion messages

☛ 60,297 individuals attended and received MHPSS services

☛ 800 youth sensitized on peaceful co-existence and encouraged to engage in peace promotion at personal and communal levels

☛ 11,565 flood affected households provided with shelter and NFI assistance

SITUATION OVERVIEW

Livestock-related conflict and other localized clashes continued throughout different pockets of the country. IOM continued to support the flood response, including providing WASH and S/ NFI items through the Core Pipeline for partners to distribute to flood affected populations. The peace process continued to advance between the government and opposition groups ahead of the 22 February 2020 deadline to form a Transitional Government of National Unity