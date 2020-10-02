IOM South Sudan External Update - August 2020

1.6 Million South Sudanese internally displaced persons (source: OCHA)

2.3 Million South Sudanese refugees in neighbouring countries (source: UNHCR)

895,375 individuals reached through COVID-19 health & hygiene promotion outreach

10,795 MT Humanitarian cargo transported for IOM & partners in 2020

133,369 IDPs provided with water, sanitation & hygiene services

Monthly Highlights

895,375 individuals reached through COVID-19 health and hygiene promotion outreach.

Safe drinking water provided to 80,386 individuals residing Bentiu,

Malakal, and Wau PoC sites.

40,902 individuals received outpatient health consultations.

S-NFI’s distributed to 850 conflict-affected households, benefiting 5,100 individuals (male 2,406 and female 2,694) in Juba county in Central Equatoria

SITUATION OVERVIEW

Despite some forward movement in earlier months, August saw continued delays in the implementation of the peace deal. At the same time, there has been a continuation of sub-national and localized violence throughout much of August, with escalating tensions and violence in different parts of the country, including in Warrap, Jonglei, and Central Equatoria States. These tensions continue to deepen the humanitarian crisis that has been made worse by the impacts of heavy rains and flooding in various areas of South Sudan.