IOM South Sudan External Update - April 2020

SITUATION OVERVIEW

On 4 April 2020, South Sudan confirmed its first case of COVID-19. Since then, cases have continued to rise, with 35 confirmed as of 30 April.

The newly formed Transitional Government of National Unity (TGoNU) is now grappling with the outbreak of the virus within its borders. It also comes at a time when humanitarian needs are exceedingly high, driven by the continuation of localized violence during the dry season and uptick in conflict in other locations.

Monthly Highlights

31,632 individuals reached with health promotion messages

26,173 individuals attended and received mental health and psychosocial support (MHPSS) services

154,158 internally displaced persons (IDPs) supported with water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH) services at the PoC sites in Bentiu, Malakal, and Wau