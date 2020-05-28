South Sudan + 1 more
IOM South Sudan External Update - April 2020
SITUATION OVERVIEW
On 4 April 2020, South Sudan confirmed its first case of COVID-19. Since then, cases have continued to rise, with 35 confirmed as of 30 April.
The newly formed Transitional Government of National Unity (TGoNU) is now grappling with the outbreak of the virus within its borders. It also comes at a time when humanitarian needs are exceedingly high, driven by the continuation of localized violence during the dry season and uptick in conflict in other locations.
Monthly Highlights
31,632 individuals reached with health promotion messages
26,173 individuals attended and received mental health and psychosocial support (MHPSS) services
154,158 internally displaced persons (IDPs) supported with water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH) services at the PoC sites in Bentiu, Malakal, and Wau
