IOM South Sudan Enhancing Community Resilience and Local Governance Program (ECRP) 2021 | Quarter 2 Report

10,996 individuals took part in boma entry activities

1,450 BDC members elected in Q2

5 payam workshops carried out in Q2

40 PDC members elected in Q2

Overview

The Enhancing Community Resilience and Local Governance Project (ECRP), funded by the World Bank and implemented in partnership with UNOPS, seeks to strengthen the capacity of local governance and community-level institutions and to build infrastructure to address gaps in basic services in 20 counties across 10 states in South Sudan. Since implementation began in March 2021, IOM has engaged selected communities in participatory planning processes at the county, payam, and boma levels. These processes mobilize and empower communities to convey their needs, analyze challenges they are facing, propose creative solutions to those challenges, and vocalize their preferences to promote and shape community development. ECRP works to instrumentalize South Sudan’s Local Government Act by supporting the formation and functioning of Boma Development Committees (BDCs) and Payam Development Committees (PDCs) as sustainable drivers of community development.