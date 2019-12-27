IOM South Sudan: Ebola Virus Disease Preparedness Update 51 (16 - 22 Dec 2019)

Weekly Overview

IOM team continued to support IPC/WASH activities at the 12 PoEs (Yei Airstrip, SSRRC, Kaya, Salia Musalla, Morobo, Bazi, Kerwa, Pure, Khorijho, Khor kaya, Bori and Berigo as well as 7 supported Health facilities (Yei state hospital, Kaya PHCC, Rhodoba PHCU, Panyume PHCC, Kerwa PHCC, Khorijho PHCU and Morobo PHCC)

IOM team conducted end of year review meetings with volunteers from SSRRC, Yei Airstrip, Attende, Marakonye and Gimunu

IOM team conducted a day trip to Lasu PoE on the 19th of December to verify the status of the PoE following armed clashes in Lasu which occurred on the 13th of December 2019