27 Dec 2019

IOM South Sudan: Ebola Virus Disease Preparedness Update 51 (16 - 22 Dec 2019)

Weekly Overview

  • IOM team continued to support IPC/WASH activities at the 12 PoEs (Yei Airstrip, SSRRC, Kaya, Salia Musalla, Morobo, Bazi, Kerwa, Pure, Khorijho, Khor kaya, Bori and Berigo as well as 7 supported Health facilities (Yei state hospital, Kaya PHCC, Rhodoba PHCU, Panyume PHCC, Kerwa PHCC, Khorijho PHCU and Morobo PHCC)

  • IOM team conducted end of year review meetings with volunteers from SSRRC, Yei Airstrip, Attende, Marakonye and Gimunu

  • IOM team conducted a day trip to Lasu PoE on the 19th of December to verify the status of the PoE following armed clashes in Lasu which occurred on the 13th of December 2019

  • Lasu and Tokori FMPs remain temporarily inactive due to security concerns. DTM continues to operate 22 additional EVD-dedicated FMPs on the borders with DRC, Uganda and CAR, of which six are operated in cooperation with DTM Uganda on the Ugandan side of the border

