IOM South Sudan: Ebola Virus Disease Preparedness Update 50 (09 - 15 Dec 2019)

WEEKLY OVERVIEW

● IOM team continued to support IPC/WASH activities at the 12 PoEs (Yei Airstrip, SSRRC, Kaya, Salia Musalla, Morobo, Bazi, Kerwa, Pure, Khorijho, Khor Kaya, Bori and Berigo) as well as 7 supported health facilities (Yei state hospital, Kaya PHCC, Rhodoba PHCU, Panyume PHCC, Kerwa PHCC, Khorijho PHCU and Morobo PHCC)

● IOM has continued with Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) screening in 16 Point of Entry (PoEs) it supports in Yei river, Jubek, Wau and Torit states. 16 PoEs were operational in this epidemiological week out of the 19 IOM supported PoEs

● Lasu and Tokori FMPs remain temporarily inactive due to security concerns. DTM continues to operate 22 additional EVDdedicated FMPs on the borders with DRC, Uganda and CAR, of which six operated in cooperation with DTM Uganda on the Ugandan side of the border