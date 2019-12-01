IOM South Sudan: Ebola Virus Disease Preparedness Update 47 (18 – 24 November 2019)

WEEKLY OVERVIEW

● IOM continued to support and conduct active screening in the 12 Points of Entry (PoEs) sites: Yei SSRRC and Yei Airstrip within Yei Town, Kaya, Bazi, Okaba, Salia Musala, Kor Kaya (along Busia Uganda Border) Pure, Kerwa, Khorijo, Bori in Kajo keji and Birigo in Lainya County. Following the incident in Isebi on 29th October and suspension following the incident in 5 PoEs at Isebi, Okaba, Bazi, Lasu and Tokori; security re-assessments were conducted and IOM has re-opened and started screening in two sites in Okaba and Bazi; Morobo County. The remaining three sites remain suspended as IOM continues to assess the situation.

● Lasu and Tokori FMPs remain temporarily inactive due to security concerns. DTM continues to operate 22 additional EVD-dedicated FMPs on the borders with DRC, Uganda and CAR, of which six operated in cooperation with DTM Uganda on the Ugandan side of the border.

● IOM continued to maintain WASH facilities and provide IPC/WASH materials at the 12 PoE sites. (Yei SSRRC, Yei Airstrip, Kaya, Bazi, Okaba, Salia Musala, Kor Kaya, Pure, Kerwa, Khorijo, Bori and Birigo).

● IOM is now supporting the Ministry of Health (MoH) five new PoEs previously managed by WHO in Nimule (3 PoE sites), Wau (1 PoE site at the airport) and at the Juba International Airport (JIA). In total, IOM is now supporting 17 PoE sites.

● IOM together with members from the national task force led by the Ministry of Health conducted a site visit to Nimule PoE bordering South Sudan and Uganda for supportive supervision and to officiate the handover of the PoE from WHO to IOM.