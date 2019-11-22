22 Nov 2019

IOM South Sudan: Ebola Virus Disease Preparedness Update 46 (11 – 17 November 2019)

Report
from International Organization for Migration
Published on 17 Nov 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (660.63 KB)

WEEKLY OVERVIEW

  • IOM continued to support and conduct active screening in the 10 Points of Entry (PoEs) sites: Yei SSRRC and Yei Airstrip within Yei Town, Kaya, Salia Musala, Kor Kaya (along Busia Uganda Border) and Isebi in Morobo County, Pure, Kerwa, Khorijo, Bori in Kajokeji and Birigo in Lainya County. Following the incident in Isebi, IOM suspended activities at the 5 PoEs at Isebi, Okaba, Bazi, Lasu and Tokori as the security situation in these locations remained unpredictable throughout the week

  • IOM conducted hygiene club training for 15 school children and 2 teachers at Yei Junior Primary School in Yei town

  • Upon request from the EVD State Task Force, IOM conducted the IPC/WASH assessment at Yei state hospital, and provided the IPC/WASH supplies. As follow-up, IOM plans to strengthen hygiene promotion activities within the facilities

  • Continued support supervision to WASH teams and of WASH facilities at PoEs and Health facilities

  • IOM continued support of WASH facilities at the 10 PoE sites

  • Two additional screeners recruited for Yei airstrip to maintain a static presence at the airstrip with effect from week 47

HEALTH UPDATES

A total of 21,465 travelers were screened for EVD exposure and symptoms from 10 out of the 15 IOM PoE EVD screening sites bringing the cumulative total screened to 958,939 inbound travelers to South Sudan. Compared to previous reporting week, week 46 recorded an increase of 149 (1%) in total screened.

There was a total of 57 inbound travelers who underwent secondary screening all with non-EVD fever. Of these, 24 (45%) had their temperature return to normal after subsequent measurements in the secondary screening areas. The remaining 33 were referred for treatment at the nearby health facilities; 27 (79%) for malaria, 4 (14%) for Respiratory Tract Infection, while 2 (7%) were diagnosed with other conditions. There were no alert cases reported.

International Organization for Migration:
Copyright © IOM. All rights reserved.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Humanitarian Transparency: Information-sharing during protracted emergencies

As an outcome of the 2016 World Humanitarian Summit, the Grand Bargain aims at improving the efficiency of humanitarian action.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.