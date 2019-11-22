IOM South Sudan: Ebola Virus Disease Preparedness Update 46 (11 – 17 November 2019)

WEEKLY OVERVIEW

IOM continued to support and conduct active screening in the 10 Points of Entry (PoEs) sites: Yei SSRRC and Yei Airstrip within Yei Town, Kaya, Salia Musala, Kor Kaya (along Busia Uganda Border) and Isebi in Morobo County, Pure, Kerwa, Khorijo, Bori in Kajokeji and Birigo in Lainya County. Following the incident in Isebi, IOM suspended activities at the 5 PoEs at Isebi, Okaba, Bazi, Lasu and Tokori as the security situation in these locations remained unpredictable throughout the week

IOM conducted hygiene club training for 15 school children and 2 teachers at Yei Junior Primary School in Yei town

Upon request from the EVD State Task Force, IOM conducted the IPC/WASH assessment at Yei state hospital, and provided the IPC/WASH supplies. As follow-up, IOM plans to strengthen hygiene promotion activities within the facilities

Continued support supervision to WASH teams and of WASH facilities at PoEs and Health facilities

IOM continued support of WASH facilities at the 10 PoE sites

Two additional screeners recruited for Yei airstrip to maintain a static presence at the airstrip with effect from week 47

HEALTH UPDATES

A total of 21,465 travelers were screened for EVD exposure and symptoms from 10 out of the 15 IOM PoE EVD screening sites bringing the cumulative total screened to 958,939 inbound travelers to South Sudan. Compared to previous reporting week, week 46 recorded an increase of 149 (1%) in total screened.

There was a total of 57 inbound travelers who underwent secondary screening all with non-EVD fever. Of these, 24 (45%) had their temperature return to normal after subsequent measurements in the secondary screening areas. The remaining 33 were referred for treatment at the nearby health facilities; 27 (79%) for malaria, 4 (14%) for Respiratory Tract Infection, while 2 (7%) were diagnosed with other conditions. There were no alert cases reported.