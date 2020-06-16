IOM South Sudan: Ebola Virus Disease Preparedness Report | May 2020

MONTHLY OVERVIEW

Despite the recent outbreak of Ebola detected in DRC, IOM is proceeding with scaling down of EVD activities, as per guidance from the National Task Force. To that end, by the end of June, IOM will be closing 2 PoE sites (Yei Airstrip,

Kaya) and conclude RCCE activities in these communities; whilst 3 PoE sites (Wau, JIA, Nimule) will continue to screen as part of COVID-19 response. Nonetheless, IOM will continue to advocate in national coordination forums as well as to donors, for the reinstatemnet of these 16 PoEs prioritized under the C-19 NRP as part of the COVID-19 response.

WATER, SANITATION & HYGIENE

● IOM continued to support IPC/WASH activities at 4 PoEs (Kaya, Yei Airstrip, Nimule ground crossing and Juba International Airport) out of 5 PoEs (Yei Airstrip,

Kaya, Wau Airstrip, Nimule ground crossing, and Juba International Airport), within the communities in Attende, Gimunu, Marakonye and Yei town around the SSRRC as well as in seven health facilities (Yei state hospital,

Kaya PHCC, Rhodoba PHCU, Panyume PHCC, Kerwa PHCC, Khorijho PHCU and Morobo PHCC)

DISPLACEMENT TRACKING MATRIX

● Owiny Ki Bul Flow Monitoring Point (FMP) was deactivated on 15 May since the point had been unable to operate after the implementation of COVID-19 restrictions.

DTM continues operating 10 FMPs surveying travelers at selected border points and transit hubs with Uganda,

DRC and CAR

HEALTH

● Active screening ongoing in 5 active IOM-supported PoE sites in Yei, Juba, Wau, Morobo and Nimule. 4 PoEs closed recently in April, namely; Bazi, Salia Musala, Khor Kaya (Busia) and Kerwa Closed in April 2020