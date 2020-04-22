IOM South Sudan: Ebola Virus Disease Preparedness Report | March 2020

MONTHLY OVERVIEW

WASH

● IOM continued to support IPC/WASH activities at 15 out of 17 PoEs (Yei Airstrip, SSRRC, Kaya, Salia Musalla, Morobo, Bazi, Kerwa, Pure, Khorijho,

Khor kaya, Bori, Berigo, Nimule river docking, Nimule ground crossing, and Juba International Airport), as well as seven health facilities (Yei state hospital,

Kaya PHCC, Rhodoba PHCU, Panyume PHCC, Kerwa PHCC, Khorijho PHCU and Morobo PHCC)

● IOM conducted refresher trainings for School Hygiene Clubs at Yei Junior Primary School and Yei Armyia Primary School and reached 30 students (17 boys an 13 girls) and 4 teachers

● IOM conducted two community engagement meetings in Giru, Marakonye; and Dukuri, Attende, reaching 57 individuals (25 men and 32 women)

● IOM completed construction of two bathing stances and repaired flush toilets at Yei Civil Hospital, which were handed over to the hospital authorities

● EVD refresher training was conducted for 30 social mobilizers and hygiene promoters in Yei.

● 14 public handwashing stations were distributedat 7 markets in Birigo, Kaya, and Khor Kaya (Birigo Main Market, Koyoki Market, Kidi Market, Kaya Main Market, Salia Musala Market, Panyume Market, Pure Market)

DTM

● Twenty-one Flow Monitoring Points continued surveying travelers at selected border points and transit hubs with Uganda, DRC and CAR. Cross-border movement was affected by border closures imposed during the second half of March by South Sudan and neighbouring countries with the aim of preventing the spread of COVID-19. On 31 March, DTM deactivated six FMPs at Yei Airstrip (Yei County), Birigo (Lainya), Okaba (Morobo), Bori, Pure and Abaya (Kajo-Keji)

HEALTH

● Active screening ongoing in 9 active IOM-supported PoE sites