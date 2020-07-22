IOM South Sudan: Ebola Virus Disease Preparedness Report | June 2020

MONTHLY OVERVIEW

Despite the continued outbreak of Ebola detected in DRC,

IOM proceed with scaling down of EVD activities by the end of June, as per guidance from the National Task Force. To that end, IOM held the official handover ceremony of the two PoE sites (Yei Airstrip, Kaya) to the Yei County Health Department on 22 June. IOM continued to support the operations remotely until 30 June. Support to the Health Facilities adjacent to these two PoEs (Yei state hospital, Kaya PHCC, Rhodoba PHCU, Panyume PHCC, Kerwa PHCC, Khorijo PHCU and Morobo PHCC) was also concluded on 30 June.

DISPLACEMENT TRACKING MATRIX

● DTM continued operating 10 Flow Monitoring Points surveying travelers at selected border points and transit hubs with Uganda, DRC and CAR. These will remain active after the end of EVD preparedness activities within the framework of the COVID-19 response and to inform broader humanitarian programming targeting IDPs, returnees and migrants.

WATER , SANITATION & HYGIENE

● IOM continued to support IPC/WASH activities at 4 PoEs (Kaya, Yei Airstrip, Nimule ground crossing and Juba International Airport) out of 5 PoEs (Yei Airstrip, Kaya, Wau Airstrip, Nimule ground crossing, and Juba International Airport). The team continues to provide WASH/IPC support and risk communication within the communities in Attende, Gimunu, Marakonye and Yei town around the SSRRC as well as in seven health facilities (Yei state hospital, Kaya PHCC, Rhodoba PHCU, Panyume PHCC, Kerwa PHCC, Khorijho PHCU and Morobo PHCC)

● IOM completed WASH/IPC assessment at Jelei Parking Yard in Nimule ground crossing where truck drivers assemble to wait for clearance to cross the the border between South Sudan and Uganda. Findings and recommendations of the WASH/IPC assessment were presented at the PoE technical working group. Based on the assessment, IOM started the construction of 2 blocks of communal latrines at Jelei Parking Yard

HEALTH

● Active screening took place in 5 IOM-supported PoE sites in with Yei and Morobo finishing up by the end of June. Yei Airstrip and Kaya PoE was handed over to the government authority as the EVD screening program has come to an end